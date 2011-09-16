Warnock: New recruits keen to prove worth

Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes completed his takeover of QPR in mid-August. With substantial funds available, the Loftus Road outfit brought several players in before the end of the summer transfer window including Joey Barton, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Anton Ferdinand, Armand Traore and Jason Puncheon.

Warnock decided to start many of the new acquisitions in the goalless draw against Newcastle United on Monday and was re-paid with some impressive performances, in particular Wright-Phillips, who struck up an instant understanding with Adel Taarabt.

And the QPR boss has expressed his delight at how quickly the players have integrated themselves into the team.

Talking to Absolute Radio extra’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Football, Warnock said: "We couldn’t have hoped to have got the five, six good players that we managed to pull in the last few days, and it’s given everyone a lift. We’ve still got a long way to go but it gives us a fighting chance now.

“All the new signings have got things to prove. Joey can do that week in week out, he can lead us on. You can’t tell me on his day that he [Wright-Phillips] is not as good as anybody in the country.

“Luke Young’s the best right-back in the country at times, defensive-wise anyhow. Ferdinand could be as good as anybody once he sorts one or two things out, which I think he’s at an age where he will do. It’s a great opportunity for Traore who’s got every attribute to be as good as anybody on the left-back.

“So everybody’s got sort of a challenge out there and the lads who were here last year have got a challenge to get in the team, and it’s bringing the best out of everybody.”

With an ambitious chairman at the helm, the club have been linked with a move for LA Galaxy’s David Beckham in recent weeks.

However, Warnock remained coy on the rumours but insisted anything was possible.

“We can’t do anything until January. Why should I speculate when we can’t do anything till January?

“I would never write anything off with the chairman. You write things off at your peril."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj