Warnock targeting striker in January

Currently on a five-match winless streak, Palace sit 17th in the Premier League, above Burnley on goal difference.

Of their strikers, Fraizer Campbell is their top league goalscorer with three, with midfielder Mile Jedinak leading the way in the whole squad with five.

With the window set to open on January 3, Warnock has a couple of unspecified targets in mind as he looks to increase his numbers in the forward line.

"I think we've made offers for a number of strikers," he said in a press conference ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Selhurst Park.

"We are short of attacking options and with [Marouane] Chamakh missing, we've lacked that physical presence.

"So we've been looking at a couple of players from home and abroad and we're hoping to get one of those over the line in the next couple of weeks.

"We have some good strikers at the club but we have to be able to adapt and change the system, so we have to try and find a striker that will give us another dimension.

"We'd like to get business done as quickly as possible. You can't move quickly enough at times because all sorts of things happen so there's one or two complications.

"The window doesn't open until the third, but I'd like to get one or two in for the FA Cup, but we are struggling to get anything over the line earlier than that.

"At least we have a week after that before we face Tottenham, where hopefully we can do some business.

"But sometimes you do not get your first choice and you have to keep going."