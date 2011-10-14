Warnock wary of TV rights breakaway

Ayre wants the 'bigger' teams, such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, to be allowed to sell their own television rights abroad in order to generate more income.



With the Premier League’s current foreign rights deal - that is shared among all 20 clubs and worth an estimated £1.4 billion - set to expire in 2013, Ayre hopes that English teams can replicate the financial success of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are able to negotiate their own deals abroad.

But Warnock, although understanding of Ayre's motives, believes that the appeal abroad will not be as high as many think.

“I understand where it’s coming from because I don’t think in Asia people are too bothered about Bolton Wanderers, probably not QPR until our new owners have taken over," he told Absolute Radio.

“But I do feel that it’s the collectiveness that’s actually the appeal.

“I don’t think you’ll find the big clubs like Man United and Liverpool having the same complaints and they probably could have a justification of going their own way I’m sure.”



By Matt Maltby