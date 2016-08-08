Wash this space: Laundry ladies snare Pogba kit scoop

As Manchester United prepare to break the world's transfer record to re-sign Paul Pogba, the first pictures of the France star back in Red Devils colours have emerged via an unlikely source.

The powerhouse club's extensive in-house media team are likely to be preparing an array of social media assets to mark the 23-year-old's big-money capture.

United announced on Sunday that Juventus had granted Pogba permission to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move for a fee that could reportedly rise to as much as €120m.

Pogba consequently flew in to Manchester on Monday and made his way to Carrington ahead of his physical examination.

While there he had time for a quick photo with the club's launderette staff, which quickly made its way on to social media.

Someone I know, there mum with Pogba a few hours ago DONE DEAL August 8, 2016

Their colleagues among United's public relations team, busy preparing for the official unveiling, may feel they have been left hung out to dry.