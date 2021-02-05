Watch: Al Ahly's Mosimane reacts to setting up Fifa Club World Cup semi against Bayern

“Bayern has got pressure, they must beat us, we don’t have pressure, so we are going to have fun,” said Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane after sealing a Fifa Club World Cup semi-final spot against the German giants. View the coach’s post-match thoughts after edging Al-Duhail in the opener.

Al Ahly kicked off their competition with a tight 1-0 victory to seal a spot in the semi-finals, all while improving 3 of the 5 of their previous appearances at the competition.

Mosimane’s men will now face European champions, Bayern Munich, in the semi-finals and the coach believes there is no pressure on his side as they did what they had to on Thursday evening.

Watch Mosimane’s reaction here: