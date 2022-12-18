Watch: Argentina double World Cup final lead with wonderful team goal

Argentina have taken a 2-0 lead in the World Cup 2022 final against France, after a brilliant team goal that led to Angel Di Maria slotting home.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi – named the best player at the World Cup before the game – was at the heart of the move, having already scored from the spot.

But this was a beautiful goal worthy of the stage.

One Twitter user, author John Green, described it as (opens in new tab) "one of the greatest works of art that our species has ever created."

Messi - Mac Allister - Di Maria 🇦🇷France are caught out on a swift counter attack as Argentina take control of the game with their second goal... 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QCsZSYCuPLDecember 18, 2022 See more

France were caught on the counter-attack, with an outside-of-the-boot flick to Julian Alvarez, who played the ball forward to Mac Allister.

A first-time cross out left to Angel Di Maria left the former Manchester United man with the perfect opportunity to dink it over Huge Lloris and into the inside side netting.

The carving open of France left Les Bleus looking shell-shocked, and with a mountain to climb, going into half-time with a two-goal deficit.

Manager Didier Deschamps responded by making two substitutions before the break, taking off Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud for Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram respectively.