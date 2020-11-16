Watch: Bafana put four past Sao Tome

Watch as Bafana Bafana put Sao Tome and Principe to the sword following their 4-2 victory in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Joazhifel Soares and Harramiz Soares found the back of the net for Sao Tome but a brace from Themba Zwane and Percy Tau ensured South Africa walked away with all their points in their Group C match.

WATCH: Sao Tome vs Bafana Bafana