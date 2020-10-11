Watch: Bafana's final training session ahead of Zambia clash
Watch as Bafana Bafana complete their final training session ahead of their international friendly clash against Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.
The South African national team will be looking for a win when they take on Zambia in their second match and final friendly of this Fifa window following their 1-1 draw against Namibia in their opening game.
Bafana will use these two fixtures as preparations for their back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Sao Tome in November.
WATCH: Bafana's final training session
@BafanaBafana training session underway at Royal Bafokeng Stadium as they prepare to face @FAZFootball tomorrow at 15h00. Catch the match live on @SPORTATSABC #OneNationOneBeer #WeLoveItHere @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/oxYBaR3psjOctober 10, 2020
