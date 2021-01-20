Watch: Bloem Celtic denied a clear goal against Sundowns
Bloemfontein Celtic were denied the win against Mamelodi Sundowns after Sera Motebang's goal was wrongly ruled for offside at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership after they were held to a goalless draw by Bloem Celtic, which sees them remain at the top of the league standings, while Phunya Sele Sele remains in 11th place.
In a controversial moment of the game, Celtic were denied a clear goal on the hour mark when Motebang slid the ball into the back off the net from the right but he was adjudged to be offside, although replays showed he was onside.
The goal that Phunya Sele Sele were denied could have easily been the winning goal, which would've subsequently handed Sundowns their first defeat of the season.
👀 "Bloem Celtic denied a clear goal there."The away team thought they had gone 1-0 up but the linesman raises his flag, to the confusion of the commentators.Watch live: https://t.co/7lMogXNPzy pic.twitter.com/K1P9jqBnnWJanuary 19, 2021
