WATCH: Chateauroux's Antoine Mille hits possibly the worst Panenka penalty ever

Chateauroux midfielder Antoine Mille went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons after a comical attempt at a Panenka penalty in the Coupe de France against Les Herbiers on Saturday.

Mille opened the scoring for his side in the cup clash in added time at the end of the first half to hand the advantage to the third tier side.

But fourth-tier outfit Les Herbiers, playing at home, hit back with two goals from Jeremy Billy in the second half.

And the home side seemed set to seal something of a shock until a late leveller from midfielder Vincent Pires, who struck in the sixth additional minute.

In the shootout, Mille had the chance to win it and opted for a Panenka but he scuffed his shot and got no power at all on it.

Les Herbiers' goalkeeper easily saved his attempt and threw the ball in the air before angrily confronting the midfielder.

😱Fransa Kupası'nda oynanan Les Herbies-Châteauroux maçında, konuk ekip oyuncusu Antoine Mille'nin panenka penaltısı... pic.twitter.com/Y8i9595uVvJanuary 7, 2024 See more

Fortunately for Mille, his blushes were saved as Chateauroux went on to win the tie 4-3 on penalties.

And in Mille's defence, the goal he scored was an absolute beauty, as he advanced from deep and cut inside before curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner.