Watch: Chiefs extend winless run after Swallows defeat

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs extend their winless run to five games following their 1-0 defeat to Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday evening.

The Birds maintained their impressive start to the 2020-21 PSL campaign by collecting all three points against Amakhosi courtesy of a solidarity goal from Joseph Mhlongo at Dobsonville Stadium.

The defeat saw Chiefs dropped down to 11th place in the league standings with five points, while Swallows moved up to the top of the table with 11 points from five matches.

WATCH: Swallows FC vs Kaizer Chiefs