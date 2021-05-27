Watch: G-Star RAW steps into the game with Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund footballers including Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Thomas Meunier and BVB legend Roman Weidenfeller showcase their skills in a new video where a pinball game transforms to real-life with the city of Dortmund as the playing field.

The video available on YouTube showcases the latest G-Star Hardcore Denim collection and features a specially designed pinball machine depicting Dortmund in miniature and incorporating elements of the city with illustrations created by the artist Raphael Bartels. These iconic elements were 3D printed and placed on the pinball playing field to heighten the dynamic experience.

As the game transmutes to real life, the footballers play the ball and fight a heated duel along a route through Dortmund. They switch from the stadium to the street and take the audience on a varied tour past the Dortmunder U (the building of a former brewery), along the city’s pipelines which are part of its industrial heritage, past the Bierkutscher statue of a man carrying a barrel of beer and back to the stadium.

G-Star has been the official partner of Borussia Dortmund since September 2019 and provides BVB players with the latest denim styles off the field. Can is seen wearing the G-Star 3301 slim jacket, a classic constructed denim jacket, and G-Star 3301 Straight Tapered Jeans. While Meunier is wearing a cotton utility overshirt with multiple pockets and Scutar 3D Tapered Jeans.

Watch the video here: