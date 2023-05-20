WATCH: Is this Harry Kane saying goodbye to Tottenham fans?
The Spurs striker applauded the fans after the 3-1 loss to Brentford and his future at the club is very much uncertain
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named Player of the Season in what could be his final home match for the north London club,
Kane fired Tottenham into an early lead with a superb strike from a free-kick after eight minutes against Brentford on Saturday, but Spurs collapsed in the second half as the Bees scored three in a 3-1 win.
The home fans booed at the final whistle, but many stayed to applaud Kane on what could be his final appearance for the club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
And he applauded them back, before disappearing down the tunnel and then reappearing to collect his awards and doing a lap of the stadium with his family.
Was it a goodbye? Kane thanked the fans for their support in a difficult season and said they would be back stronger.
Dunno if this is the last time I’ll see Harry Kane but I will say my goodbyes just in case. Greatest ever player I’ve seen in a spurs shirt.My striker 👏🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/culUb86NqUMay 20, 2023
But will he? Spurs travel to Leeds in the final Premier League game of the season next Sunday.
Kane has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and if he does decide to stay for now, he could see out his current deal before leaving for free in 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs