WATCH: Is this Harry Kane saying goodbye to Tottenham fans?

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named Player of the Season in what could be his final home match for the north London club,

Kane fired Tottenham into an early lead with a superb strike from a free-kick after eight minutes against Brentford on Saturday, but Spurs collapsed in the second half as the Bees scored three in a 3-1 win.

The home fans booed at the final whistle, but many stayed to applaud Kane on what could be his final appearance for the club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And he applauded them back, before disappearing down the tunnel and then reappearing to collect his awards and doing a lap of the stadium with his family.

Was it a goodbye? Kane thanked the fans for their support in a difficult season and said they would be back stronger.

Dunno if this is the last time I'll see Harry Kane but I will say my goodbyes just in case. Greatest ever player I've seen in a spurs shirt.My striker 👏🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/culUb86NqUMay 20, 2023

But will he? Spurs travel to Leeds in the final Premier League game of the season next Sunday.

Kane has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and if he does decide to stay for now, he could see out his current deal before leaving for free in 2024.