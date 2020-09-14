Trending

Watch: John Maduka’s comments after Celtic’s defeat in Nedbank Cup final

Watch John Maduka’s post-match press conference after Bloemfontein Celtic’s 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final.

John Maduka

Celtic fell short at the final hurdle after a goal from Gaston Sirino handed Sundowns the Nedbank Cup title at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

WATCH: John Maduka’s full post-match press conference

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L1zapYcwekI" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>