Watch: John Maduka’s comments after Celtic’s defeat in Nedbank Cup final
Watch John Maduka’s post-match press conference after Bloemfontein Celtic’s 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final.
Celtic fell short at the final hurdle after a goal from Gaston Sirino handed Sundowns the Nedbank Cup title at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.
WATCH: John Maduka’s full post-match press conference
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L1zapYcwekI" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>
