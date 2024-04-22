Arsenal lining up double swoop for €95m attacking duo: report

Arsenal will reportedly send scouts to watch Bologna starlet Joshua Zirkzee in action against Roma on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward has been strongly linked with a summer switch to the Gunners, having played a key role in Bologna's push for a top-four finish in Serie A this season – an achievement which clinch Champions League qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Zirkzee, who joined from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, has scored 11 goals in all competitions this term – not prolific by any means, granted, but he has shown immense promise with his all-round game.

Joshua Zirkzee (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal have made Zirkzee their "main target" for the upcoming transfer window and are already in talks with his representatives over a five-year deal.

The former Netherlands U21 international – who has put himself firmly in contention for a senior call-up as Euro 2024 approaches – is currently valued at €40m (£34.5m) by Transfermarkt.

It seems that Zirkzee is not the only attacking addition being eyed by Mikel Arteta and co, however: FootballTransfers report that Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres is also in the North London club's sights.

Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Alamy)

The Swedish international joined the Portuguese giants from Coventry City last summer and has fired them to the cusp of the title, top-scoring in the Primeira Liga with 22 goals so far this campaign.

Transfermarkt currently values the 25-year-old, formerly of Brighton, at €55m (£47.m).

