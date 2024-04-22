Gateshead stripped of League Two shot despite qualifying for National League play-offs

Gateshead have been barred from competing in this season’s National League play-offs, despite qualifying for a place, after receiving news from the EFL that they do not meet the stadium criteria to play in League Two.

The fifth-tier side finished sixth on a shoe-string budget to earn the opportunity to join Barnet, Bromley, Altrincham, Solihull Moors and Halifax Town in the six-team play-off, but the other five will now battle it out on their own instead.

That’s because Gateshead, who are currently managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot, have been unable to secure a long-term lease at their council-owned International Stadium. The EFL requires clubs entering the league to have a degree of certainty over their playing grounds.

Gateshead fall foul of EFL laws (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Other options were explored and the National League wrote to the council and the EFL in support of Gateshead, but their efforts - alongside the club’s - proved fruitless.

Gateshead would have taken on Solihull Moors for a place in the semi-finals, but that honour now falls to Halifax instead; the winners will face Barnet in the semi-finals. Altrincham, who Halifax would otherwise have faced in the eliminator round, have been given a bye to the semi-finals, where they will take on Bromley.

The ultimate play-off winners will take their place in League Two next season alongside automatically-promoted Chesterfield.

A club statement said: "Gateshead Football Club are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in the position as outlined in the statements released by the EFL and the National League.

"Rest assured we will continue to challenge both on their decisions, and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

"Therefore, our players and staff remain 100% focused on the task in hand, and we wish go on record to express our gratitude to the National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL.

“Due to the legality of this matter, no further comments will be made by Gateshead FC until appropriate."

Gateshead FC have been tenants at the International Stadium since their formation in 1977 (Image credit: Getty Images)

An EFL statement added: "All National League Clubs are required to apply annually to the EFL should they wish to be eligible for promotion, which Gateshead did alongside other Clubs by the 30 November deadline. Working with the EFL, Clubs then had until 1 March to ensure that all the relevant criteria of EFL Regulations were met.

"As Gateshead failed to meet the security of tenure requirement, the EFL rejected its application. The Club appealed the League's decision claiming that it was irrational or unreasonable, but that appeal has now been rejected after consideration by an independent Arbitrator.”



Speaking to ChronicleLive, Gateshead Council Service Director Michael Lamb said: "We continue to be supportive of Gateshead FC who we have a very good working relationship with. We have offered a licencing arrangement in line with the requirements of its current league, which allows for further negotiations if the club achieves promotion.



"However, we are currently working to appoint a partner operator for our leisure facilities - including Gateshead International Stadium. As we are not yet able to confirm how the stadium's operations will be managed in the longer term, it has been difficult to provide the 10-year security of tenure the league is seeking.



"We have offered several times to work with all parties to find a solution and we recently provided a letter which would give the league the assurances they were seeking, whilst at the same time protecting the interests of the council. The assurances included a 10-year agreement between the council and Gateshead Football Club, that includes a break clause in the agreement to ensure that any new operator is able to negotiate new terms with the club.



"Unfortunately, this does not seem to be enough for the English Football League. Whilst the announcement by the league is extremely regrettable and we understand the club's disappointment, our priority is to ensure that we can provide sustainable and accessible leisure services for all our communities. We remain committed to working with all interested parties to achieve a positive resolution and will continue to advocate for the success of Gateshead Football Club.”

