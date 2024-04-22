Gateshead stripped of League Two shot despite qualifying for National League play-offs

By Steven Chicken
published

The EFL have denied Gateshead entry to League Two even if they were to win the play-offs, prompting the National League to remove them from contention

General view during the Pre-season Friendly match between Gateshead and Newcastle United at the Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead on Saturday 31st July 2021.
(Image credit: Will Matthews/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Gateshead have been barred from competing in this season’s National League play-offs, despite qualifying for a place, after receiving news from the EFL that they do not meet the stadium criteria to play in League Two.

The fifth-tier side finished sixth on a shoe-string budget to earn the opportunity to join Barnet, Bromley, Altrincham, Solihull Moors and Halifax Town in the six-team play-off, but the other five will now battle it out on their own instead.

