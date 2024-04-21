Manchester United & Erik ten Hag SLAMMED by Roy Keane for Coventry collapse

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at his former club after they threw away a three-goal lead against Coventry City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks to his players ahead of their penalty shootout against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at his former club and manager Erik ten Hag after the Red Devils threw away a three-goal lead against Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

United were cruising at 3-0 up inside an hour after goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes and still led by that scoreline with 20 minutes left on the clock.

