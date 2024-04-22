Manchester United in discussions with Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be replaced, with INEOS unimpressed with the Dutchman

Manchester United target Thomas Tuchel during his unveiling as Bayern Munich coach in March 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have held talks with Thomas Tuchel over the German replacing Erik ten Hag as manager.

That's according to new reports following the Red Devils' difficult weekend at Wembley, in which Ten Hag's men threw a 3-0 lead away against Coventry City. The Championship side managed to take 12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United to penalties, despite being out of the game at one stage, heaping pressure on Ten Hag.

