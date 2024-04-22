Manchester United in discussions with Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag: report
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to be replaced, with INEOS unimpressed with the Dutchman
Manchester United have held talks with Thomas Tuchel over the German replacing Erik ten Hag as manager.
That's according to new reports following the Red Devils' difficult weekend at Wembley, in which Ten Hag's men threw a 3-0 lead away against Coventry City. The Championship side managed to take 12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United to penalties, despite being out of the game at one stage, heaping pressure on Ten Hag.
Form under the Dutchman has been patchy over the last few weeks, with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to relieve Ten Hag of duties, regardless of whether or not he wins the Cup.
Kicker journalist Georg Holzner has confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Tuchel has been contacted by United over becoming their next manager.
The outgoing Bayern Munich boss has surrendered a first Bundesliga title since 2012 to Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso, yet successfully navigated Die Roten into the semi-finals of the Champions League last week at Arsenal's expense. Holzner noted that Ratcliffe “highly values” the German.
Tuchel is apparently only focused on the end of the season with Bayern, which he will complete before departing Bavaria following a poor season. Liverpool have been linked with hiring him, too.
In FourFourTwo's view, Tuchel is one of the more experienced options on the market for the likes of Liverpool and United to turn to – but while he's no doubt been sounded out over his interest in a move to Old Trafford, there's no indication that he's currently the favourite for the role.
Other options like Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate could well be favoured by Ratcliffe, with Tuchel as a backup option.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told that the FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry City will cost him his job, while Roy Keane has slammed his former team for their display.
Nacho of Real Madrid is rumoured, one United target has named the price that clubs will have to pay to buy him, one Monaco star has been linked and decisions have been made over Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on midfield prodigy, Kobbie Mainoo.
