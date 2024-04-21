Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on what Reds need in 'intense' title race after Fulham win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the Reds' Premier League title hopes after Sunday's 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Klopp left Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister on the bench after Thursday's 1-0 win at Atalanta as Liverpool were knocked out of the Europa League 3-1 on aggregate by the Italian club.

But the Reds returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota on target for Klopp's side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a free-kick for Liverpool against Fulham at Craven Cottage in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I made the changes 100 per cent sure that we had to," Klopp said after the game. "We play on Wednesday again, so I need to make the changes before the players give me the obvious sign that they're done.

"For the boys, it's tough. You have to get through this. But all of these boys have massive quality. We won the last game [against Atalanta], but nobody felt that, it didn't help. But it was still a win. I felt there was a good chance we could make the next step today and the boys did that.

"I liked the performance, I liked the options. It's a good squad situation. We need all of them, we need to fight through games and we have the derby (against Everton) to focus on now."

Liverpool had picked up just one point from their previous two Premier League games and Klopp said: "We didn't gain a lot of points in that period, but it was still one or two. We didn't win games, but nobody expected us to be where we are now."

And looking ahead to the title race, he said: "It's the run-in now, no interruptions any more, no internationals or Europe – we can all concentrate on the league and that's what we will do.

"Maybe fortune will be on our side, but we have to win as many games as possible, get as many points, have lucky moments. It will be intense and an interesting race all the way."

