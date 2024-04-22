Liverpool linked to Gary O'Neil, with Ruben Amorim prospects put in doubt

Liverpool continue to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer, but are reportedly minded to pay little heed to the popular consensus as part of their decision-making.

Sporting gaffer Ruben Amorim has been regarded as the favourite for the position since former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running last month, announcing that he will stay on at Bayer Leverkusen instead.

But the Athletic’s David Ornstein says the Liverpool hierarchy will not be swayed by outside views on who they ought to appoint in Klopp’s place, writing that Amorim is ‘in the mix … but not a shoo-in’.

Liverpool playing cards close to their chest over Jurgen Klopp successor

Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A ‘genuinely thorough and broad process’ has resulted in other candidates being identified for the role, with offers to interview believed to be in the offing in the near future.

That process has put ‘playing style and identity’ above big-name recognition. A positive track record on player development, player fitness and strong relationships with a demanding fanbase will also be among the considerations.

Reports elsewhere recently have suggested that Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi is not under consideration.

De Zerbi is not in line for the Anfield job (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Seagulls enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League season alongside their progress to the Europa League knockout stages, but their results have been poor for several months with their lack of defensive cohesion a particular issue. De Zerbi nonetheless remains second-favourite for the Liverpool job with the bookies.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Is Anfield speculate that Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil could be an unexpected shout for Liverpool after his odds have tumbled to the extent that he is now fourth-favourite for the job.

Thiago Motta is currently third-favourite following his agent’s not-so-cryptic comments on his longer-term future at Bologna.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp still wants to go out on a high with the Premier League title, and has told his players what needs to happen for that to occur.

Meanwhile, the timing of his departure might come at the right time for Liverpool, who have been urged to move for 'the next Mo Salah'.