Liverpool linked to Gary O'Neil, with Ruben Amorim prospects put in doubt

Liverpool fans have been told that the Reds could make an unpopular appointment this summer

Potential Liverpool manager Gary O'Neil
Liverpool continue to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer, but are reportedly minded to pay little heed to the popular consensus as part of their decision-making.

Sporting gaffer Ruben Amorim has been regarded as the favourite for the position since former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running last month, announcing that he will stay on at Bayer Leverkusen instead.

