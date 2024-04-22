Sir Jim Ratcliffe asks for Manchester United patience as Newcastle United saga drags on

By Steven Chicken
published

The Manchester United part-owner is trying to bring better days back to Old Trafford but says it will take time

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaks during a media event to unveil the company's "Ineos Fusilier" outside the Grenadier public House in London on February 23, 2024. Manchester United new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe unveiled Friday his Ineos group's latest 4x4 electric vehicle, while calling on governments to understand the limitations of climate-friendly vehicles.
Ratcliffe is unhappy with Newcastle United (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

 Sir Jim Ratcliffe has implored Manchester United fans to be ‘patient’ with the club over the next year or two as they try to build themselves back up to former glories.

The new Manchester United part-owner was speaking to BBC Sport’s Gabby Logan after completing the London Marathon, before heading to Wembley to watch his club squeak past Coventry City on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals.

