WATCH: Jose Mourinho falls over at ice hockey game

Jose Mourinho suffered an embarrassing fall at an ice hockey game on Monday.

The former Manchester United manager was a guest of Russian side Avangard for their Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) match against SKA.

After dropping the puck to get the game under way, Mourinho attempted to make his way off the ice.

But, as he turned to shake the hand of one of the players, Mourinho slipped, resulting in a bumpy landing on the red carpet.

That was unfortunate, but we hope Mr. José Mourinho is alright. pic.twitter.com/UtC3Hab3kI— KHL (@khl_eng) February 4, 2019

It is not the first time Mourinho has hit the ground at a public event - he tripped over outside England's match against Spain at Wembley last September when attempting to step across a rope barrier.

The Portuguese was also floored during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace while in charge of United in March 2018.