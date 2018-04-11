WATCH: Making a splash - Roma president celebrates beating Barca with fountain dive

Roma president James Pallotta was just as jubilant as the club's fans following the scarcely believable Champions League comeback against Barcelona and expressed his joy by jumping into a fountain.

The Serie A side pulled off one of the greatest escapes in Champions League history on Tuesday, securing a memorable 3-0 triumph to wipe out Barca's 4-1 win in the first leg and book a semi-final berth.

Goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas completed the famous win, and sparked exuberant celebrations across the city, with the club's president fully involved.

Pallotta, an American billionaire, was part of a huge throng of Roma fans that headed to Piazza del Popolo, a vast square in the Italian capital.

The 60-year-old was filmed jumping into the fountain as the masses cheered him on and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

Roma will find out who they will face in the semi-finals when the draw takes place on Friday.