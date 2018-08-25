Trending

WATCH: Martinez makes MLS history with record-breaking 28th goal

By

Venezuela international Josef Martinez made history by scoring the match-winning goal in Atlanta's 2-1 victory at Orlando City on Friday.

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez conquered the MLS regular-season goalscoring record with his 28th goal of the 2018 campaign.

Venezuela international Martinez made history by scoring the match-winning goal in Atlanta's 2-1 victory at Orlando City on Friday.

The former Torino forward surpassed the achievements of Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Roy Lassiter (1996) with his 74th-minute strike in Orlando.

Martinez, who equalled the record in last week's 3-1 win against Columbus Crew, was played in by team-mate Julian Gressel before calmly chipping the ball over Orlando goalkeeper Joseph Bendik.

The win sent Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield leaders Atlanta five points clear atop the standings amid their seven-match unbeaten streak with eight regular-season games remaining.

 