WATCH: Messi scores first goal as Barcelona captain
Boca Juniors were the opponents in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou as Barcelona's new captain Lionel Messi scored a brilliant chip.
Lionel Messi scored a delightful chipped finish to get off the mark as Barcelona's new captain.
The Argentina attacker is reportedly considering retiring from international duty for the second time after a disappointing World Cup campaign.
But Messi appeared happy and relaxed when making his first appearance of 2018-19, with Barca facing Boca Juniors in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou.
Malcom had already given Ernesto Valverde's men the lead in Wednesday's contest when Messi made his mark with a superb lob after an inadvertent one-two played with a defender.
GOOOOL DEL BARÇA!!! GOOOOOL DE MESSI!!!! (2-0, min. 39)August 15, 2018
