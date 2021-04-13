Watch: Mngqithi reacts after Sundowns edge Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted that his team made Monday afternoons clash against Chippa United difficult for themselves with their wasteful finishing. Catch up with the coach’s post-match thoughts as Downs extended their unbeaten league run to 20 games.

A Themba Zwane penalty put Sundowns in the lead in the first half but Chippa replied through Augustine Kwem just after the break to level matters. Downs though found a winner through Peter Shalulile with 16 minutes to go as they continue their march towards the title.

The result saw Masandawana opening a six-point gap at the top of the PSL table but their coach was not pleased with the manner in which they fluffed some of their opportunities.

Mnqithi said that his side made it difficult for themselves and that he was worried at stages of the game but was ultimately pleased to grab the win.

Watch the post-match interview here: