Watch: Motsepe outlines mission as Caf president
Catch up with what Caf president Patrice Motsepe had to say in his first press conference since his election where he outlined his most immediate plans for the football motherbody.
Motsepe's candidacy was announced by the South African Football Association (Safa) in November and stood uncontested at Caf’s 43rd General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.
He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.
WATCH: CAF President Patrice Motsepe briefs media
