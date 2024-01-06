WATCH: Non-league Maidstone celebrate FA Cup third round win over Stevenage

Maidstone United's 1-0 win over Stevenage in the FA Cup third round on Saturday sparked wild celebrations at the Gallagher Stadium.

A Sam Corne penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half separated the two teams in Kent and saw the sixth-tier side advance to the fourth round.

Maidstone survived a second-half fightback from League One Stevenage as the visitors hit bar and post in one move.

The Stones, reformed in 1992 after bankruptcy, were relegated from English football's fifth tier last season to the National League South.

The Kent outfit, the lowest-ranked team remaining in this season's FA Cup, held on for a famous win on a day of few surprises and will await the fourth round draw with great anticipation.

After the final whistle, fans ran on to the pitch in jubilant scenes and the players continued celebrating in the dressing room.

WHAT A MOMENT.Non-league @maidstoneunited have upset the odds and are through 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/N0LQmvJffzJanuary 6, 2024 See more

After the game, Maidstone manager George Elokobi told BBC Radio Kent he felt vindicated after being kept on despite relegation last season.

"If you'd been through what I'd been, in terms of my life when I was growing up in Cameroon, then you'll understand where my resilience comes from," he said.

"I was backed by our owners. Some people might have thought they were crazy and there were some mixed emotions. Some people didn't believe I could do it because I wasn't the glamourous choice.

"I had people coming up and abusing me by the dugouts. I took it and it hurt, but what I wanted to do was restore pride at the football club and identity - and make sure we rebuild as a club.

"It was good to see after all the hurt that happened last season for our supporters, they deserve this today and they were incredible."

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024.

More FA Cup stories

How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in the world

Is VAR in use for FA Cup games?

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal in history with stunning strike against Manchester United