Watch: Ntseki, Baxter open up as former Bafana boss returns to Naturena

Watch as returning Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and the club’s head of technical Molefi Ntseki sit down and discuss the Englishman’s return to Naturena.

Baxter was announced as Gavin Hunt’s replacement on Wednesday afternoon securing his return to the club.

The English coach was in charge of Chiefs from 2012 to 2015. During his first stint with the Club, he won several trophies with Amakhosi, including two league titles in 2012/13 and 2014/15, the Nedbank Cup in 2012/13 and MTN8 during the 2014/15 season.

Watch the full interview here: