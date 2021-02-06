Watch: Pep on Klopp, Anfield, KDB and Aguero ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Liverpool are still one of his side’s main title contenders ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday. Watch Pep’s full pre-match presser as he provides updates on Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero while also hitting back at comments made by Klopp.

City head into the encounter on the back of 13 consecutive wins across all competition and sitting on top of the Premier League table.

They visit a Liverpool side who have lost back-to-back home games for the first time in years, but who are desperated to bounce back and get back in the title race.

Speaking in his pre match presser Pep highlighted the importance of his whole squad with KdB and Aguero still out injured while also insisting that the defending champions are still in the title race.

Watch Guardiola’s presser here: