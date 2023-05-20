WATCH: Roberto Firmino gets emotional send-off after late equaliser vs Aston Villa
The Anfield crowd paid their respects to the Brazilian forward in his final home game for the Reds after eight successful seasons
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was given an emotional send-off by Reds fans on Saturday following his last appearance for the club at Anfield.
Firmino came off the bench against Aston Villa to replace Luis Diaz with 18 minutes left and netted a late equaliser to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery's side.
After the game, the Brazilian stayed to sign autographs and take selfies with the fans and the 31-year-old was in tears as he said goodbye.
The Brazil forward, who is leaving at the end of the season to seek regular first-team football, has been an integral part of Liverpool's success during Jurgen Klopp's tenure.
The Firmino send-off 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/MB8H0W5CekMay 20, 2023
Firmino's goal against Aston Villa was his 110th for Liverpool in 361 appearances and he has won eight trophies in his eight seasons with the Anfield club, including the Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League the following season.
Barcelona and Galatasaray have been linked with the forward, who is out of contract this summer, while a move to MLS is also thought to be an option for the former Hoffenheim attacker.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
