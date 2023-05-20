WATCH: Roberto Firmino gets emotional send-off after late equaliser vs Aston Villa

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was given an emotional send-off by Reds fans on Saturday following his last appearance for the club at Anfield.

Firmino came off the bench against Aston Villa to replace Luis Diaz with 18 minutes left and netted a late equaliser to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw against Unai Emery's side.

After the game, the Brazilian stayed to sign autographs and take selfies with the fans and the 31-year-old was in tears as he said goodbye.

The Brazil forward, who is leaving at the end of the season to seek regular first-team football, has been an integral part of Liverpool's success during Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Firmino's goal against Aston Villa was his 110th for Liverpool in 361 appearances and he has won eight trophies in his eight seasons with the Anfield club, including the Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League the following season.

Barcelona and Galatasaray have been linked with the forward, who is out of contract this summer, while a move to MLS is also thought to be an option for the former Hoffenheim attacker.