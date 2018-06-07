WATCH: Ronaldo Jr. outshines superstar dad
The new Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have already arrived.
Forget about Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo might have a talented new rival for world football fame: his own son.
The Real Madrid great's eldest child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., nicknamed Cristianinho, looks to have inherited the family knack for scoring stunners judging by his brilliant top-corner effort in a post-match kickabout on Thursday.
He received some of the biggest cheers of the night from the Estadio da Luz crowd, who earlier saw World Cup-bound Portugal ease to a 3-0 friendly win over Algeria.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo senior went scoreless in his 150th international appearance, so the emergence of a new challenger – family or otherwise – might come as handy motivation on the eve of the World Cup.
O apito final não quer dizer que acabe o espectáculo. Cristiano Ronaldo e Cristianinho: tal pai, tal filho.The final whistle doesn't mean the show is over. Cristiano and his son, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! June 7, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.