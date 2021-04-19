Watch: Sesane reacts to claiming MOTM award
Orlando Pirates youngster Thabiso Sesane shared his thoughts in a post match interview after clinching the Man of the Match award against Maritzburg United.
The Buccaneers returned to winning ways after securing a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium thanks to a second half brace by Vincent Pule.
With the result, Pirates moved up to fourth place in the league standings with 38 points, eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
WATCH: Thabiso Sesane's post-match interview
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.