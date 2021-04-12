Watch: Solskjaer, Mourinho react after Man United brush aside Spurs

Catch up with all the reactions from Manchester United’s come from behind 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur where Jose Mourinho hit back at comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A controversial match at Whit Hart Lane saw Solskjaer’s men cement their second spot on the table while denting Spurs’ top four hopes.

The Red Devils thought they had the opener through Edison Cavani but the goal was chalked off by VAR for a foul on Heung-min Son by Scott McTominay in the build-up, with replays showing it was a harsh decision.

Spurs then further compounded the feeling of injustice as they netted the opener moments later through Son.

United came out firing in the second half and dominated throughout as they netted three second half goals to walk away as worthy winners.

Watch Solskjaer’s post-match reactions:

Watch Mourinho’s post-match reactions: