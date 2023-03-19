WATCH: Tommy Doyle's brilliant late winner sends Sheffield United to Wembley

Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle hit a wonderful late winner against Blackburn to send the Blades into the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Blackburn had led 1-0 and 2-1 at Bramall Lane, but Sheffield United followed up their win against Tottenham in the previous round with another memorable victory here as they scored two late goals to seal a trip to Wembley.

Oli McBurnie levelled the scores after 81 minutes to set up an exciting finale and the Blades eventually won it thanks to Doyle's magnificent effort in added time.

The 21-year-old England youth player was given the ball in a central position by team-mate Sander Berge and unleashed an unstoppable drive from just over 25 yards out which flew into the top corner.

Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears got a slight touch, but could do nothing to keep out the midfielder's stunning strike.

Sheffield United join Manchester City in the last four after Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Burnely 6-0 on Saturday and are the first Championship team to reach the FA Cup semis since Reading in 2015.

Brighton are at home to League Two side Grimsby Town and Manchester United host Fulham in the other two quarter-final clashes on Sunday.