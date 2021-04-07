Watch: Vilakazi score on his return from injury
Super sub Sibusiso Vilakazi found the back of the net 11 minutes into his return from injury in Mamelodi Sundowns victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday.
The former Bidvest Wits star missed the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign after picking up an injury at the end of last season.
However, he got his name on the scoresheet in his sides 3-1 victory over TTM at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership after goals from Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Vilakazi.
WATCH: Sibusiso Vilakazi bag his first goal of the season
