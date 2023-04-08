WATCH: Vincent Kompany's brilliant Burnley analysed after return to Premier League
Burnley returned to the Premier League on Friday after a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough – so what's so special about the Clarets?
Burnley have returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after Friday's 2-1 win against Middlesbrough in the Championship.
Vincent Kompany side's sealed their 25th league win of the season thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts at the Riverside.
The Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last year after six seasons in the top flight, are 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and have lost just twice in the Championship all season.
Kompany also led Burnley to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to his former club Manchester City, and has massively exceeded expectations in his debut season in charge.
Burnley play an exciting brand of football and results have been hugely impressive. But is it sustainable in the Premier League?
FourFourTwo's Adam Clery takes a closer look at the Clarets and what makes them so special in our latest YouTube video. Check it out!
"We don't have to be ready now. We're still in April, so we have another three months to make sure that everything is ready," Kompany said on Friday.
"We want to compete. I don't think we have to fear that. We'll embrace it."
Burnley need 11 points from their final seven fixtures to be guaranteed the title, while 13 points will see them become the first Championship side to claim 100 since Leicester in 2013-14.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
