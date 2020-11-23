Watch: Zwane bags hat-trick in seven goal thriller

Watch as Themba Zwane scores a quickfire hat-trick during Mamelodi Sundowns’ 4-3 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

A first half hat-trick from Zwane and Peter Shalulile cancelled out goals from Lehlohonolo Majoro, Sandile Khumalo and Luvuyo Memela as Sundowns walked away with all three point.

The victory took Masandawana to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with 10 points from their first four games, two points above Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates.

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu