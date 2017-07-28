Watford boss Silva eyeing four to six further signings

Watford manager Marco Silva believes his new club still need four to six more signings as he aims to lead a charge back up the Premier League.

The Hornets finished one place above the relegation zone last season and responded by sacking Walter Mazzarri, marking their third managerial change in as many seasons.

Silva, a championship winner in Greece, took over in May after almost guiding Hull City to safety last term.

The Portuguese has already made five signings and is eager for more reinforcements ahead of their season opener at home to Liverpool.

"We need more players on our roster," Silva said during his first press conference.

"We have some targets in our mind. We need to do four, five, six moves in the market.

"It’s better for everyone if we have 95 per cent of our roster complete, that's better for the coach."

"I choose this club for the future."Key quotes from Marco Silva's press conference yesterday July 28, 2017

Silva inherited a cosmopolitan squad at Vicarage Road and has already moved to inject more homegrown talent.

Young midfielders Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah have been brought in after teaming up at the European U21 Championship while Tom Cleverley made his loan move permanent.

"It's important to look for English players who know the competition but it's not easy to find good solutions," the Watford boss said.

"The market is not easy between English clubs. We've signed two young international players, two quality players.

"If English players come it's better for our roster. If they know the Premier League and know the culture it's better.

"Sometimes it's not easy to find solutions inside [the country] and you have to go outside.

"But I don't care of the age or the nationality, I just want to win."