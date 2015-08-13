Watford close in on Diamanti deal
Watford's busy transfer window looks set to continue after Quique Sanchez Flores revealed the club are close to signing Alessandro Diamanti.
Italy international Alessandro Diamanti is close to joining Watford, according to head coach Quique Sanchez Flores.
Diamanti has previous experience of playing in the Premier League after a brief spell at West Ham and looks set for a return as Watford's negotiations with Guangzhou Evergrande near a conclusion.
The 32-year-old moved to the Chinese outfit from Bologna in 2014 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Fiorentina, where he scored two goals in 11 Serie A appearances.
Flores felt it unlikely that Diamanti's deal would be finalised in time for the visit of West Brom on Saturday, as Watford look to build on their impressive 2-2 draw at Everton on the opening day.
"He's been training with us for a few days and has put in good performances," Flores said.
"The clubs are talking to arrange the last details and I expect him to come to us. It will be difficult for Saturday but the deal is close."
