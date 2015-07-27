Watford complete Berghuis transfer

Watford have completed the signing of AZ attacker Steven Berghuis for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old arrives at Vicarage Road on a four-year contract and becomes the club's 11th signing ahead of the new season.

The Premier League new boys have already added the likes of Sebastian Prodl, Matej Vydra, Jose Holebas, Valon Behrami, Miguel Britos and Jose Manuel Jurado to their squad following their promotion from the Championship.

Berghuis, 23, scored 11 goals in 22 Eredivisie appearances last term and was part of the Netherlands squad for June fixtures against United States and Latvia.

Berghuis' father Frank, who played for PSV, VVV and Volendam during his playing days, won a single Netherlands cap in 1989.

Steven's brother Tristan plays for PEC Zwolle and has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Tottenham in the past.