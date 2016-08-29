Watford confirm Okaka signing

Watford have announced the signing of striker Stefano Okaka from Anderlecht.

The 27-year-old, who has won four caps for Italy, has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League outfit.

Okaka hit 15 goals for Anderlecht last season to help his side to finish third in the Belgian Pro League.

The former Roma attacker previously had a loan spell at Fulham, scoring two goals in their 2009-10 Premier League campaign.

Okaka was not named in the Italy squad for Euro 2016 and his most recent appearance for his country was in March against Germany.