Watford stopper says he'll snub Rangers to “make my name in Premier League”

The 24-year-old is spending this season on loan at Kilmarnock and has done enough to draw admiring glances from Ibrox.

However, the Austrian has another year left on his deal at Vicarage Road and insists he is focused on impressing in the Premier League rather than extending his stay north of the border.

“Rangers have made contact with my English agents,” he told Austrian outlet Laola1.

“It is pleasing that people have taken notice of my performances. But for now I’ll focus exclusively on Kilmarnock.

“From June I will be a Watford player once more and I want to make my name in the Premier League.

“Right now I am only concerned with helping Kilmarnock achieve their objectives.”

Bachmann has kept nine clean sheets in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances for Killie this season, helping Steve Clarke’s side to third place in the league table.

Quiz! Can you name every club to finish in the top 6 in Premier League history?

Ranked! The 20 worst Premier League shirts EVER