Watford defender Ben Wilmot signs season-long loan at Swansea

Swansea have signed Watford defender Ben Wilmot on a season-long loan.

Teenager Wilmot, who had a spell on loan with Italian club Udinese last season, is the Swans’ second signing since the end of last season.

Swansea announced Wilmot’s arrival on their official website and added: “The 19-year-old, who will wear squad number 20, will train with his new team-mates (on Thursday) morning ahead of Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Italian side Atalanta at the Liberty Stadium.”

Wilmot, an England Under-19 international, began his career at Stevenage and joined Watford for a reported £1.5million in May 2018.

He featured for Watford on six occasions last season – twice in the Premier League – and made five Serie A appearances for Udinese.