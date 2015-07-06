Watford shell out club-record fee for Capoue

Watford have completed the signing of Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue for a club-record fee.

The France international has penned a four-year deal at Vicarage Road, after featuring in just 24 Premier League matches in two seasons at Spurs.

Before moving to Tottenham, Capoue made over 200 appearances for French side Toulouse and was nominated for Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year award.

Capoue will now look to rediscover his best form with Watford, who returned to the top flight for the first time since 2007 by finishing second in the Championship last term.

Watford have been active in the transfer market during the close-season, with Matej Vydra turning his loan from Udinese into a full transfer and Jose Holebas' arrival from Roma announced last week.

Capoue's Tottenham team-mate Benjamin Stambouli is also thought to be close to making a move to Watford.