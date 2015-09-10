Watford v Swansea City: Flores confident of securing first victory

After a busy end to the transfer window, Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is confident that his side can kick-start their Premier League campaign against Swansea City.

Garry Monk's men travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday, with the hosts aiming to secure their first win of the season after recording three draws and a loss since sealing a top-flight return, in addition to being dumped out of the League Cup at Preston North End.

Watford made several changes to their squad prior to deadline day, drafting in Roma forward Victor Ibarbo, though he is unlikely to play against Swansea due to work permit issues, and Adlene Guedioura, with Miguel Layun and Matej Vydra leaving on loan.

Swansea are unbeaten in 2015-16, beating Manchester United 2-1 last time out, and have not lost to Watford in their previous four meetings, but Flores is confident that the international break has provided an opportunity for his new players to settle.

"We have had a lot of players who have the possibility to play in the next match, so we have used the time to try to correct the situations we are not happy with from the first matches," said Flores, who will be without the services of suspended defender Miguel Britos.

"The start of the season is always a period when you have to establish what is the situation of the team, and I think we are going in the way we planned during the pre-season, nothing is different.

"It's difficult at the start of the season to play against Everton, Southampton and Manchester City, they are maybe three of the best teams in the league.

"But we are being competitive, we play like a unit and for me this is a good reason to be happy.

"Swansea are a tough team, of course, but we will always do our best and we know that we have the possibility to win this match."

Swansea's fine start to the season has seen Monk shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award, while Bafetimbi Gomis and Andre Ayew are nominated for the Player of the Month prize.

However, Monk – who has an almost full squad available for Saturday's clash, with only Jefferson Montero a doubt with a thigh injury – insists that Swansea will not get ahead of themselves.

"It's nice to get recognition, it shows we are on the right path, but right now we have a good balance," he said.

"The players are working well and playing with freedom but our focus is purely on the next game and seeing where it takes us.

"Watford won't fear us but we need to show what we're about and look to impose ourselves, because we can stand up to them in the physical part."