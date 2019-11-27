Wayne Rooney to attend Derby’s clash with QPR on Saturday

Derby have confirmed Wayne Rooney will be in attendance for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match with QPR.

Boss Phillip Cocu revealed after Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat away to Fulham that England’s record goalscorer may be present for the clash at the weekend.

Rooney, who agreed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams back in August, cannot play for Derby until the winter transfer window opens, but will attend Saturday’s fixture after recently finishing his spell with DC United.

An official club statement read: “With excitement building ahead of Rooney officially joining Derby as a player in January, England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer and five-time Premier League winner will take his first steps onto the pitch prior to the 3pm kick-off.”

The Championship club have not revealed whether the 34-year-old will begin his coaching role against QPR, but Cocu hinted that would be the case following the loss at Craven Cottage.

“I think so. He could be in the dugout,” the Dutchman added. “He had to plan his holiday break after the MLS season. He will be important for us because he is a natural leader and this is something we still struggle with.

“Reading the game, seeing what is necessary at moments and also verbally if somebody is not doing his job, getting everybody switched on.

“We don’t have to talk about him as a player, but his experience will be very important for a lot of the young players in the squad.”