Wayne Sandilands: I‘m focused on working even harder next season

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says his attitude of ‘never being satisfied’ and drive to ‘push the boundaries’ has helped him improve his game year after year.

Sandilands played a crucial role in helping the Buccaneers finish the 2019-20 Absa Premiership campaign in third place to book their place in the next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

The 37-year-old managed to keep 12 clean sheets in the league, with one of his most heroic and recent performances coming against SuperSport United where he saved two penalties to help Pirates secure a 2-1 victory over his former club.

When asked about his impressive performance for the Buccaneers this season, Sandilands said: ‘Defending is a team effort.

‘The success goes to the guys in front of me. Remember, defending starts higher up the field. Everybody is involved in making sure that we keep a clean sheet.

‘Overall, I am happy to have contributed to the team in some way this season. When you are playing regularly usually it means you are doing something right and I can only focus on working even harder next season.

‘I am the type of person who always looks to improve and try to see what we can do better as a team. I guess it’s my attitude of never being satisfied. People close to me can attest to this. I am always looking to push the boundaries, I guess this is what has kept me going all these years.’

Sandilands has vast experience, playing for the likes of SuperSport United, Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates during a career spanning 16 years.

‘Look, I have been in this game for some time now and I have had the opportunity to be exposed to all the good and bad in our football. But the one thing that has remained consistent in all my years in the game is two things – discipline and hard work! There is no magic wand here. In order to get ahead in this game, you need to be disciplined and be prepared to work hard,’ he said.

‘I approach every season as if it’s my first, I don’t take anything for granted. If there is advise I can give to the younger players it is to put in the work and you will reap the benefits, but cut corners and we know how that story ends.’