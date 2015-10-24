'We are really not satisfied' - Mancini

Roberto Mancini struggled to find the positives from Inter's performance after they missed the chance to take top spot in Serie A by drawing 1-1 at Palermo.

Inter took the lead through Ivan Perisic but just six minutes later Alberto Gilardino levelled by diverting in a cross from Franco Vazquez into the visitors' goal.

The Nerazzurri had to play the last few minutes with 10 men after Jeison Murillo was sent off for two yellow cards, with a solitary point keeping them in second place in Serie A, behind Fiorentina.

Mancini told Mediaset Premium: "We suffered in defence and attack, then Stevan Jovetic found his place between the lines and we did better. We were unlucky on the Murillo sending off too.

"At this moment we are [joint] top of the table, but we are really not satisfied because we wanted to win. Unfortunately we didn't achieve it."

The Inter head coach defended Mauro Icardi after the Argentina forward struggled in front of goal again. He has scored just twice so far this season.

"These periods happen to all strikers at some stage, the important thing is that he stays calm and takes part in the team move," said Mancini.

"We will keep working to find the right system, but in the meantime it's important to stay in the top places. We will find the best tactical shape."

Mancini was pleased with the impact made by substitute Jonathan Biabiany, who created Perisic's goal minutes after coming off the bench.

"Unfortunately he's not able to play 90 minutes yet, otherwise he would've started tonight. He is a player who can be very useful this season, as he attacks the space and can score too," Mancini said.

"He was out of action for a year and a half, so it's not easy for him to find his form."