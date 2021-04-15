We are used to such challenges - Onyango says Downs are reday for Pirates clash

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango admits that while they are braced for an interesting encounter with Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, his side are used to dealing with the pressure of big games with trophies on the line.

Clashes between the two juggernauts of South African football have become some of the most anticipated games in recent years.

Now with another face-off between the two on the horizon, Downs keeper Onyango says it is always an entertaining game against Pirates because both teams play attacking football.

‘I think all the players are looking forward to the match and it’s always a very interesting encounter between us and Pirates because both teams play entertaining football, so we hope the supporters will enjoy the game. Unfortunately, it’s a knockout game and one team has to go through to the semi-finals, so no one will hold back and I believe that will make the encounter more interesting.’

The Ugandan, however, also insists his team will be well prepared as they are used to competing in games of this nature.

‘Well, being the defending champions of the Nedbank Cup it’s never easy defending such trophies. Everyone will be gunning for us and the fact that we are also the league defending champions makes every game difficult, but we are used to such challenges and we are taking it one game at a time since we are getting closer to the final stretch of the season. It is important that we remain focused and work harder because we can take the remaining trophies if we stay focused and determined.’